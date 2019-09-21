MOPS Stephens County hosts interactive event, Touch-A-Truck

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Fire trucks, police cars, semis and more. That is what you could find Saturday at Touch-A-Truck in Duncan!
The interactive event let little ones climb, explore and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles.
It was put on by MOPS Stephens County and the Duncan Chamber of Commerce. MOPS Stephens County is a support group for mothers of preschoolers.
The group meets up once a month at First Methodist Church in Duncan and have paid staff at the church who take care of their kids. They held the Touch-A-Truck event to help raise money for their childcare and also to get the word out about their group and what it has to offer.
“With MOPS, if you need a place to get support from another mother who gets it, if you need somebody to love on you sometimes and help you with your children, we’re here for you," said Cara Lovett, hospitality leader with MOPS Stephens County. "If you need us, we’re here. We’ve got your back.”
Lovett said they had a great turnout for their first time hosting the event. She said they hope to do it every year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.