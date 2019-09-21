LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -About 40 people around Texoma were in Duncan today to shoot some clay all for a good cause.
The third annual Pat Hunt Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot raises money for LPS athletics. There were 10 teams who went to twelve stations and shot a total of about 120 sporting clays.
This is held in honor of Pat Hunt who was a coach at Lawton High for many years before becoming ill and passing away.
It’s a way to recognize him for all his years of service to the kids of Lawton.
“Well everybody that’s on our athletic foundation board has probably gone through Lawton Public Schools and been a coach or athlete, and everybody has a passion for athletics and we know what it will do for young kids. It’s good to be able to give back to them. Someone paid a price for us to have what we had so we’re just giving back," said Eddie Moore.
Our very own 7News’ Makenzie Burk could be seen out shooting clay. The winning team received buckles, and the person with the lowest score received a Red Ryder BB Rifle.
