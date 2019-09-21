77th Army Brass Band performs at third annual Music in the Park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you were in downtown Lawton Friday afternoon, chances are you heard music coming from the Benjamin O. Davis High-Rise.
It was the 77th Army Brass Band. They were participating in the third annual Music in the Park event hosted by the City of Lawton Parks & Recreation.
There were free hot dogs, games and fellowship. But the event wasn’t just for seniors.
“It’s not just for our seniors, Patterson brought their seniors. We do it for the seniors, but we’d like the community to come and know who we are and just enjoy the afternoon," said Music in the Park senior coordinator Jan Rhodes.
Rhodes says they hope to have an even bigger turnout for the next event. They’re already looking for local artists to perform.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.