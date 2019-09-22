Cancer survivor shares his story to help other men

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month. It’s a disease that will affect one in nine men.
Other than skin cancer, Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in American men. Duncan resident, Marion Lennox was diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer back in 2006 at the age of 73.
“I said well I got to do something because see I kind of knew about prostate cancer over the years because I had a lot of relatives in my family that passed away from prostate cancer like my grandfather," said Lennox.
Doctors caught it early and after therapy Lennox was cancer free in 2008. He made it his mission to raise awareness and encourage other men to see a doctor.
“I have the nerve to do this because God put this on my heart to do this. I love helping men. I live in Duncan, I will go to Norman, anywhere, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, the sky is the limit. I will go anywhere," said Lennox.
Dr. Nicole McFarland said the prostate cancer screening consists of blood work and a physical examine.
“We recommend starting at age 50 unless you have risk factors, but the earlier the better. This is one of those things that you may have symptoms, but we can’t always say that you do, so it’s just better to get a screening," said Mcfarland.
“There’s no reason why any man should be diagnosed with anything other than localized early stage prostate cancer, this is what this book says. That’s what I would tell them, go get a check up, men please go get a check up," said Lennox.
If you want to speak to Marion Lennox, or have him come out to speak you can give him a call.
(580) 255-3665
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.