First Alert Forecast: (9/22 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! As you begin to wake up on this Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 70s & upper 60s. Expect some low lying fog/ mist early. The fog will lift as the sun begins to rise. Some rain showers are still lingering in our area. Rain will continue to be off & on all day with mostly cloudy skies. We’re trending drier for a good majority of the day but then storms brew up again come late afternoon/ early evening. Highs for today will be nearing 86°. The timing of the storms tonight is looking to be between 4PM-9PM as a surface front moves through Texoma. A Flood Watch still remains in place for Comanche, Caddo and Grady county until 7PM tonight. Some of the storms that pass through today could produce heavy rainfall, so we’re keeping an eye out for the possibility of some flooding. Overnight we’ll see lows in the mid 60s.
For the first offical day of Fall, the surface front is expected to eventually stall, near the Red River. It will continue to push back north between Monday night into Tuesday bringing us more chances for rain overnight. For Monday &Tuesday, highs for both days will be nearing 87° with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s, respectively.
Another boundary is expected to push through on Wednesday but it’s looking to stay just north of Texoma. Greatest chances of rain will be in the north and east portions of Oklahoma. Highs back in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Rain chances continue for the majority of the week. We’re trending drier on Thursday with better chances of rain on Friday. For the remainder of the week we’ll see highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s/ lower 70s.
As of right now, it’s looking like high pressure will build back into the southwest part of the county, bringing us dry conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s & 90s.
-First Alert Meterorologist Lexie Walker
