First Alert Forecast: (9/22 AM)

Good morning Texoma! As you begin to wake up on this Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 70s & upper 60s. Expect some low lying fog/ mist early. The fog will lift as the sun begins to rise. Some rain showers are still lingering in our area. Rain will continue to be off & on all day with mostly cloudy skies. We’re trending drier for a good majority of the day but then storms brew up again come late afternoon/ early evening. Highs for today will be nearing 86°. The timing of the storms tonight is looking to be between 4PM-9PM as a surface front moves through Texoma. A Flood Watch still remains in place for Comanche, Caddo and Grady county until 7PM tonight. Some of the storms that pass through today could produce heavy rainfall, so we’re keeping an eye out for the possibility of some flooding. Overnight we’ll see lows in the mid 60s.