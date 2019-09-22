First Alert Forecast: Fall begins on the wetter side with low rain chances for the next several days (9/22 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Hey everyone! I hope y’all enjoyed the last weekend of summer! Fall officially starts tomorrow, very early, at 2:50 in the morning! As we wind down the last Sunday of Summer we’ll see temperatures in the mid and upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are still low heading through tonight and into Monday. The cold front is starting to push through Texoma and as of writing this, it is currently across north-central Oklahoma. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-15mph. This cold front will continue to push off southeast before stalling near the Red River. As it does, we’ll see a low chance for some storms. We’ll also see a wind shift from the southwest to the north. Overnight we’ll see temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.
For the first day of Fall, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs nearing 86°. Winds will shift from the north to the east during the day at about 10-15mph. The cold front will eventually lift north now as a warm front sometime Monday night into Tuesday. Winds shifts from the east to the southeast. Like we’ve seen over the past several days, as it begins to lift our rain chances also increase after 4PM. Overnight lows in the 70s. Tuesday we’ll see temperatures nearing 88° with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances all day. Overnight we’ll see temperatures in the mid to lower 70s.
Wednesday has a very similar set up, mostly cloudy skies with low rain chances as another front pushes moves through Texoma, stalls and then lifts back north Wednesday into Thursday. For the remainder of the week, we’ll see warm and very unseasonable humid weather with breezy conditions. Highs from Wednesday forward will be in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s & lower 70s. All week we’ll have a conditioned chance for storms and showers. Winds gusting out of the south at 15-25mph. Due to the warm and breezy conditions, we’re also keeping an eye on elevation fire weather danger across western portions of the state.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
