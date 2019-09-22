First Alert Forecast: Fall begins on the wetter side with low rain chances for the next several days (9/22 PM)

Hey everyone! I hope y’all enjoyed the last weekend of summer! Fall officially starts tomorrow, very early, at 2:50 in the morning! As we wind down the last Sunday of Summer we’ll see temperatures in the mid and upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are still low heading through tonight and into Monday. The cold front is starting to push through Texoma and as of writing this, it is currently across north-central Oklahoma. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-15mph. This cold front will continue to push off southeast before stalling near the Red River. As it does, we’ll see a low chance for some storms. We’ll also see a wind shift from the southwest to the north. Overnight we’ll see temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.