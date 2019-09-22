First Alert Forecast: Heavy rainfall expected tonight (9/21 PM)

Good evening Texoma! We’re seeing some rain move into our most western counties. Some of those storms will be severe and strengthen as they push off to the east. What to expect with some of these storms are heavy downpours, localized flooding, quarter sized hail & winds gusting up to 60+ mph. Any and all showers will continue east heading into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s for most of Texoma overnight.