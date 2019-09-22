First Alert Forecast: Heavy rainfall expected tonight (9/21 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! We’re seeing some rain move into our most western counties. Some of those storms will be severe and strengthen as they push off to the east. What to expect with some of these storms are heavy downpours, localized flooding, quarter sized hail & winds gusting up to 60+ mph. Any and all showers will continue east heading into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s for most of Texoma overnight.
Similar to what we saw today, rain will be off & on with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will taper off by lunchtime/ early afternoon. A low rain chance is still possible throughout the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
A front pushes through on Monday but stalls in the area of the Red River. As the front moves back to the north on Monday night it’ll bring more rain with it. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
For the rest of the week highs will be climbing back into the 90s with mostly cloudy skies and a low chance of rain.
Have a good evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
