Seven Duncan residents gain U.S. citizenship

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - After going through the naturalization process, seven people in Duncan are now U.S. citizens.
Family and friends gathered in The Citizenship Corner at the Duncan Public Library to celebrate their loved ones’ achievement.
“I’m so thankful for everybody. I mean, the things they’ve done. The community showing up. It’s nice,” said Marcia Martinez. “I’m so emotional. I really don’t know what to say, of course, but it’s a blessing and I thank God for that.”
Martinez is originally from Mexico but is proud to call the United States home.
“I love this country and I want to be fully part of this country,” said Martinez.
Martinez and six other students studied countless hours while in the Duncan Area Literacy Council's citizenship class.
They had to interview, be able to read and write in English, and know 100 civics and government questions to gain U.S. citizenship.
“Every single individual that I’ve had in this class is hardworking, dedicated, family-oriented, good, good, good people,” said Nancy Litsch, volunteer instructor with the Duncan Area Literacy Council. “They want this very much. They want to become loyal, dedicated U.S. citizens and the process is lengthy and it is expensive, so I just admire their dedication. They’re a great group of people.”
Martinez said now that she has her citizenship, she is working towards other aspirations.
“I want to finish college now," said Martinez. "I think that that’s my next goal.”
Because of this class, about 20 people are now U.S. citizens. It is free for the students thanks to grants.
“If someone out there is interested in citizenship, contact the Duncan Area Literacy Council," said Litsch. "We’d be glad to help you out.”
