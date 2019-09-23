Crime Stoppers of SWOK app adds extra level of security

TEMPE, Arizona (TNN) - This week, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is in Tempe, Arizona for the National Crime Stoppers USA Conference. Programs across the country are sharing ideas and tips on how to best serve their communities.
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is dedicated to taking your tips, turning those into arrests, and paying out cash for the information. The practice of submitting tips is getting easier and easier.
“In the past, they’d have to call us at least after the person is captured and charges were filed," said Detective Brad Delozier. “Now, they don’t even have to do that. By using the website or the mobile app, its completely digital, they don’t have to speak with us at all.”
Just last week, Delozier was able to communicate with a tipster completely through the mobile app. It was a first not having to speak to anyone directly.
“We were able to establish dialogue with the tipster, even with updates within the case, I could update the officers locally, all the way up to the capture of the fugitive, said Det. Delozier. “We went as far as paying out the tipster his anonymous reward completely through the app so they didn’t have to call and talk to us.”
The Crime Stoppers of SWOK launched the mobile app about three months ago with the help of Anderson Software. Kevin Anderson is the CEO of the company and says they are in the middle of a massive security upgrade to further protect tipsters and their identity.
“We’re getting a lot of pressure from a lot of people saying let’s ramp it up, and we agreed," said Anderson. “So we’re working very hard to continually evolve our security practices to prevent breaches and protect the integrity of people using our product.”
Out of 21 years developing tip management software for Crime Stoppers programs, schools, law enforcement, and the military, Anderson Software has never had a breach.
”It’s been challenged, there has been attempts made to breach it, but we are going to protect you," said Anderson.
It’s something Delozier says is just one more step toward anonymity.
“There is nothing to be fearful for, retaliation, or talking and us recognizing their voice. We have no clue who we’re talking to and they have no clue who they’re talking to as well.”
You can download the 355-INFO app in the Apple app store or Google Play Store. And you can still call the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma hotline, that number is 355-INFO.
