FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: warm & humid this week with a few chances for showers & storms.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy first day of Fall! It will not feel Fall-like this week thanks to high humidity.
Mostly cloudy this evening with spotty showers & storms. A few showers or storms may linger into tonight with lows near 70. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers & storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Expect more sunshine on Wednesday and very warm temperatures in the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible in far eastern Texoma.
Most of us should stay dry on Thursday but the chance of showers & storms returns late Friday into the weekend. Saturday may feature the best chance of rain. Highs will top out in the low 90s Thursday and Friday and upper 80s on Saturday due to the higher rain chance. Highs will stay very warm into early next week and there are some signs of a strong cold front by mid to late next week.
