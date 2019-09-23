LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Showers and thunderstorms continue to impact Texoma this morning. As a cold front drops to the south showers and storms will remain possible for counties along the Red River and southward. Later today as the front stalls out and then lifts to the north as a warm front, more showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tomorrow a few showers and storms will still be possible primarily for counties east of I-44. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon with be in the upper 80s. Lower rain chances will still be in the forecast for Wednesday, but overall most will stay dry. Thursday will be a similar day with isolated rain and storm chances possible. High temperature Wednesday through Thursday will be in the low 90s.
Friday evening a cold front will begin to push into Texoma from the northwest. This will bring cooler temperatures along with increased rain and storm chances. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Saturday is when we will see higher rain chances along with cooler temperatures. Most places will be in the mid to upper 80s. Those temperatures will rebound quickly with most places in the low 90s Sunday
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
