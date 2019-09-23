Man arrested after leading police on footchase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is behind bars after he led Lawton police on a footchase that lasted around 45 minutes on Monday afternoon. Police officers said they tried to talk to a man who was acting suspicious outside a restaurant when he ran.
It happened around one this afternoon near 2nd Street and NW Dearborn Ave and ended outside Lawton High. Officers chased him through Lawton High's parking lot before catching up with him outside the school near Ferris Avenue. Police say the man had warrants out of Comanche County.
The chase put three schools nearby schools on lockdown.
