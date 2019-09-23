PREPARE FOR THE POLLS: National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday. It is a national holiday that encourages people to sign up to make sure their vote gets counted.
From the Great Plains Technology Center, to the Comanche County Election Board, to the Women That Vote organization, there are many ways to educate yourself and prepare before you hit the polls.
Women That Vote founder, Barbara E. Curry has made it her mission to better educate Lawton residents so they feel confident in their vote.
“Your vote is your voice," said Curry. "So if you don’t feel like you can speak to your city council people or to your mayor or even to the president, what you can do is you can send a message by who you vote for, because your vote is your voice.”
Curry's organization hosts social events where people can hear about what their Lawton candidates' platforms are.
“A lot of people don’t realize that it’s just as important to vote for the mayor and the city council members as it is for the President of the United States, simply because it’s local," said Curry. "The decisions that they make are over our community and those decisions go to the state and then they go to national level, and so we are all about promoting the local candidates and being educated about the local candidates.”
Amy Sims, secretary at the Comanche County Election Board, said there are many important elections coming up.
“Next year will be very, very busy," said Sims. "At the beginning of the year we have the board of education elections, and then in March we have the presidential preferential primary and that’s going to be very big.”
To make sure your voice is heard, you have to be registered. That is why Great Plains Technology Center is hosting a voter registration drive on Tuesday.
“We’re going to have a booth set up for our students to get voter registrations," said Teresa Abram, marketing & communications coordinator at the Great Plains Technology Center. "We’ll hand carry them to the election board and we’re going to save them a stamp and we’re going to make it as easy as possible. That’s the beauty of it.”
Abram said the drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To register, you will need to bring your drivers license or another state photo ID.
The last day people can register to vote for the November city elections is October 18th.
