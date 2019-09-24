Center for Creative Living hosts second annual Artist Showcase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Center for Creative Living showcased the artistic talents of their patrons in their second annual Artist Showcase.
The event happened Tuesday afternoon at the Center itself. A gallery of community art was on display for attendees to enjoy and admire.
In addition, the vent featured presentation from guest speaker Bob Willis of the group 'God Heals Hearts." A Grief Expert, Willis spoke on the healing properties art can have.
“I think it’s always possible to take our art and express ourselves. Whether it’s glass, painting or needlework, sculpture, whatever it is to express emotion and feelings that we have. It helps our health to be able to do that," said Willis.
Willis also stressed the importance of having someone to talk to when in grief.
