Central High teacher named as state finalist for national award

CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (TNN) - A Central High High School teacher has been named as one of three state-level finalist for a prestigious national award.
Brigit Minden was named as a finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST is the highest recognition a teacher may receive for math or science in the United States.
Minden teaches math at the high school outside of Marlow and was the district’s Teacher of the Year in 2016.
Up to two of the state’s three finalist could be named national recipients of the award. Winners will receive a trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and a certificate signed by the President of the United States.
