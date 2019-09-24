Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Ambulance service honored with award

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Ambulance Service has been honored with a big award.
The American Heart Association gave CCMH its 2019 Mission: Lifeline Bronze Plus EMS award. It’s to recognize the ambulance service for its response to severe heart attacks.
“The quicker you can get somebody in a primary care or cath lab get those vessels opened up it’s better because time is muscle in this situation," said John Phillips with the CCMH Ambulance Service.
An estimated 250,000 patients suffer the most deadly type of heart attacks every year.
Phillips says CCMH Ambulance service plans to continue to improve its response, and it’s aiming for the American Heart Association’s Silver award next year.
