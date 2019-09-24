Crime Stoppers learn value of open communication across state lines

TEMPE, Arizona. (TNN) - The Crime Stoppers USA Training Conference continues in Tempe, Arizona and we’re hearing from our local Crime Stoppers organization on one of the biggest takeaways so far.
The entire theme of this week is “Building Partnerships for the Future.” Crime Stoppers coordinators and board members across the nation are embracing that and working to understand the importance of communicating across state lines.
“Here at Crime Stoppers USA, we’re learning how to break down those barriers of communication so we can accomplish our mission better," said Det. Brad Delozier, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma Coordinator.
Just last week, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Wichita Falls partnered to arrest Brittnie Sierra-Rexan Fannon.
“Yeah, with that case, we used our text alert system that we immediately alert all officers that subscribe about the information we had,” said Det. Delozier. “It was a joint effort among numerous law enforcement entities to get her transported back over state lines.”
Brian Bohn, the Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls Coordinator, says though fugitives may not think about it, running across state lines won’t make their crimes go away.
“Brad got with me, and said hey, your suspect is in custody," said Bohn. “The program works. Cash talks, and that’s what we tell everyone. In this case, it paid $500.”
Barb Bergin is the Chairperson for Crime Stoppers USA and has 35 years of experience in law enforcement. She says exchanging information and tips is important for every Crime Stoppers organization.
“We see information come in and it’s not for my area in Orlando, so I have to send it off to another program," said Bergin. "Luckily, we all use the same program, so I just hit a button and those tips are immediately in that jurisdiction.”
The entire purpose of Crime Stoppers is to submit tips anonymously and get paid cash should those lead to a felony arrest. For more information about the organization, just visit lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
