Elgin man dies from injuries received in roll over wreck

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an Elgin man has died from injuries he received in a rollover crash earlier this month.
36-year-old Bradley Upshaw was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on by another car on US Highway 62 at Northeast Glover Road.
The driver of the car Upshaw was in, Teresa Nelson of Elgin, died at the scene.
OHP says the driver of the other car suffered serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
