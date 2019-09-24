FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Warmer temperatures will return for a few days while storm chances take a break.

We should all stay dry on Thursday and most of the day Friday. Temperatures will be quite warm for this time of year, reaching the low to mid 90s with strong south winds. Lows will be around 70. Isolated storms will be possible Friday night and scattered storms will be moving in on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday due to higher rain chances. A slight chance of storms will linger into Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. We should dry out but stay quite warm on Monday and Tuesday.