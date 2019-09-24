FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Warmer temperatures will return for a few days while storm chances take a break.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Warm & humid conditions are expected over the next few days before storm chances return this weekend.
Showers & storms will remain confined to southeastern portions of Texoma this evening. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the upper 70s by 9PM. Lows will drop to near 70. Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. Slight chance of a storm in northern Texoma closest to I-40.
We should all stay dry on Thursday and most of the day Friday. Temperatures will be quite warm for this time of year, reaching the low to mid 90s with strong south winds. Lows will be around 70. Isolated storms will be possible Friday night and scattered storms will be moving in on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday due to higher rain chances. A slight chance of storms will linger into Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. We should dry out but stay quite warm on Monday and Tuesday.
By mid to late next week, a stronger cold front may move through Texoma.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.