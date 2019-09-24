LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Scattered showers and storms are impacting portions of Texoma this morning. We should see these clear by 9 or 10AM. Later this afternoon and evening isolated rain and storm chances are possible for far eastern Texoma. Most will stay dry later today. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow afternoon lots of sunshine will move back into Texoma, while very low end rain chances remain in the forecast. Counties in far northern and northeastern Texoma will hold the best chance to see a few isolated showers and storms. There is also a very low severe threat possible with a few of those storms, primarily for hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts to 60mph. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low 90s. Low 90 degree temperatures will stick with us through Friday.
Our next best chance for showers and storms to move into Texoma will be Friday night into Saturday morning. The early morning rain will help keep temperatures slightly cooler, with most places in the upper 80s. Rain chances and upper 80 degree temperatures will hold through the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
