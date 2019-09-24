Tomorrow afternoon lots of sunshine will move back into Texoma, while very low end rain chances remain in the forecast. Counties in far northern and northeastern Texoma will hold the best chance to see a few isolated showers and storms. There is also a very low severe threat possible with a few of those storms, primarily for hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts to 60mph. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low 90s. Low 90 degree temperatures will stick with us through Friday.