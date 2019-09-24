A group of Native American Women are hopeful after private meeting with Senator Bernie Sanders

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of Native American Women have a new hope for justice after sitting down with Senator Bernie Sanders in a private meeting during his visit to the Comanche Nation PowWow.
Those women said even if Senator Sanders doesn’t win the presidential election, they believe they have a voice from someone who can make a change for tribes across the country.
“He did express his condolences, and his sincere words, which was that he’s trying to get Indian Country involved, and find out about issues, with MMIW’s at the forefront,” said Fawn Tsatoke, the President of the Cameron Native American Student Association.
While the event was hosted by the Comanche Nation, the private meeting with Sanders was open to members of tribes across OK.
“There were many nations there, not even Comanche, Kiowa, Apace, but you had a lot of Indigenous Tribes as well, which was an amazing piece,” said Cindy Famero, a member of the MMIW of Southwest Oklahoma.
One of the people who spoke directly with Sanders was Edith Stillsmoking whose father went missing last October.
She said most of these groups focus on women, so her Father didn’t have much representation, and getting to tell her father’s story to Senator Sanders gives her hope going forward.
“Maybe him listening, and hearing our stories would help across the nation, because this is not just an epidemic here, it’s an epidemic across the nation.,” said Edith Stillsmoking.
Now, just one day after he is gone, these Native American Women said they believe having Senator Sanders in their corner can really help the MMIW families.
“He mentioned that with him in office, that we will as Native People, we will have a different story, we will be listened to, we will be at the table, which is something very different for us,” said Famero.
“It meant a lot for all of us, for all of us as Families for us to share our story with someone like Senator Bernie Sanders, someone who is so mainstream. While we try and bring light to our situations, maybe going forward he can be a light for us as well," said Stillsmoking.
Famero said to her surprise, there was generally no anger or frustration from the crowd, just people excited to share their stories with a politician who was actually interested in hearing them.
