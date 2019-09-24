Marlow man dies in crash

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A Marlow man was killed in a crash on Sandhill Road, just east of Marlow.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, just before 11:00 Monday night, a teenager was driving an Isuzu pickup when he William Joseph Teshaw who was driving a motorized scooter.
The teen left the roadway hitting a tree, he was pinned for almost two hours before being freed by Marlow Fire Department and Rush Springs EMS.
He was then taken by survival flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted in critical condition with head, leg, and trunk internal injuries.
William Joseph Teshaw was pronounced dead at the scene from massive head and trunk internal injuries.
This accident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.