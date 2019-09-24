New businesses coming to Altus

"When all of our buildings and storefronts are full, it means more business for everybody in town. Whenever it comes to a community, we’ve got a great downtown community, we feed off of each other very well. It makes it nice when someone can come park their car and walk store to store instead of just being one single destination. Our whole downtown district is a destination, so we love the excitement down here and all the new businesses coming to town,” said Sidney Tyner, owner of the Enchanted Door in Altus.