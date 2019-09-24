New businesses coming to Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - New businesses are coming to Altus, including a nationally known business that officially opened its doors Tuesday morning.
Leaders within the city of Altus have been working to bring businesses to town and they believe Tuesday’s opening of Harbor Freight was a huge step in the right direction. In fact, Altus Chamber of Commerce President Rodger Kerr said because of Harbor Freight choosing Altus, there have been other businesses interested instead.
"Them putting their eyes on Altus and saying they’re going to locate here, it has driven some other interest so we’re out there trying to shake those trees and see what we can get to fall out,” Kerr said.
It’s also drumming up interest from business owners that already call Altus home.
"When all of our buildings and storefronts are full, it means more business for everybody in town. Whenever it comes to a community, we’ve got a great downtown community, we feed off of each other very well. It makes it nice when someone can come park their car and walk store to store instead of just being one single destination. Our whole downtown district is a destination, so we love the excitement down here and all the new businesses coming to town,” said Sidney Tyner, owner of the Enchanted Door in Altus.
Construction is also underway on two truck stops called Hutch’s. One will be on Highway 62 as you enter Altus, with the other on Veteran’s Drive and Tamarack Road. Kerr said all of these new businesses will serve not just Altus, but all of the surrounding areas.
"Approximately 60 to 75 miles west of Altus is what we consider our market, so we reach into the Texas market. We reach another 30 miles back out to the East. We reach North about 60 miles. We reach South about 60 miles. So, we have a market share there and will continue to grow that. But it’s a great opportunity for us,” Kerr said.
Kerr said there are no exact numbers, but the new businesses will hopefully bring in more tax dollars to the city.
