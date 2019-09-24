No injuries reported in west Lawton train derailment

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Work is expected to last until Tuesday at the site of a train derailment in West Lawton.
It happened near 112th Street and Valley Brook Drive Monday.
It’s not clear what caused the train to go off the tracks, but it did not overturn and no one was injured. The train was also not carrying any hazardous materials.
The derailment has blocked all traffic on 112th as crews work to clear the scene. Comanche County Emergency Management says the earliest estimate for completion is 10 a.m. Tuesday.
They ask anyone who commutes in the area to heed the closures and adjust their routes accordingly.
