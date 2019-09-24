Potential local mass shooting threat a hoax

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A document circulating on social media stating a potential threat of a mass shooting has been determined to be false.
Fort Sill representatives said they only reposted the document initially out of caution, but not to insinuate there was a direct threat to Fort Sill or to Southwest Oklahoma.
The Travis County, TX Sheriff’s Office public information officer said the portion stating, “the intelligence bulletin was published by Travis County, TX Sheriff’s Office,” is untrue and that they did not report this information. Austin, Texas is located in Travis County.
Below is the document:
We are working to learn where the hoax and confusion first originated.
