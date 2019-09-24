Red Tulip Project underway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The annual Red Tulip Project is going on right now. The project encourages students, teachers, staff, and the community to donate baby items to help families taking care of infants who were born addicted to drugs.
The items are given to DHS, who then gives them to emergency foster families when they take in a newborn. While this is an opportunity for students to help, Lawton Public Schools Police officer Rachelle Miles said hopes students get something else from it too.
“Seeing the effects that it can have on your body as well as the mothers that are pregnant that are participating in illegal drugs and whatnot and the effect that it has on a newborn can’t even fight for its life yet,” Miles said.
Bottles, diapers, wet wipes, and blankets are just some of the items they’re collecting. If you’d like to donate, you can drop off your donation at any of the three Lawton High Schools.
In the past, they’ve only done it during Red Ribbon Week, but this year, they’re doing it from now through November 1st.
