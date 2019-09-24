Two LPD officers pass drug recognition class

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department now has two officers who are certified as Drug Recognition Experts. Those officers recently took a two-week class and passed clinical evaluations where they had to diagnose 12 people who were arrested and possibly under the influence of drugs. Those diagnoses had to then be verified by toxicology results. After passing evaluations, and their final exam, the two officers are now nationally certified.
“It’s not an easy school,” Sgt. Matthew Whittington said. “There is a lot of memorization. There’s a drug matrix that you have to actually memorize word for word. You have to reprint it on a blank piece of paper, and if you can’t do that then you can’t pass the class.”
Sgt. Whittington said if someone gets pulled over, and an officer thinks they’re impaired, he’ll do a field sobriety test. If they fail the standardized test and are arrested, they’ll be taken back to the police station to take a breathalyzer. If they blow zeros, showing they haven’t been drinking, Sgt. Whittington or the other DRE certified officer is called in. The officer then follows a 12-step process where he does things like check their vitals and does an eye exam.
"Afterwards, we take a totality of all the circumstances we saw, and we'll make a determining factor of it's going to be non-impairment, or medical, or if they're impaired by one of the seven drug categories or more."
Right now, only two officers can do the test, but a third LPD officer is in the process of getting his certification.
