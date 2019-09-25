City Council approves purchase and future sell of four Lawton properties

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council approved funding for a new Lawton Urban Homesteading Agency project.
In June, City Council approved a new project from their department, the Housing Reconstruction Project, and during Tuesday’s meeting, that money was handed over to LUHA, and now, they can begin the Reconstruction Project.
Over the next year or so, their agency will purchase four dilapidated homes, knock them down, and build a brand new home on the same lot.
Their administrator said this is something they’ve been working on for months now.
“This is a revitalization project that we have come with, we are very excited about it. We will get some dilapidated homes out of Lawton, and making home buyer chances for some of the lower income, who otherwise may not be able to purchase homes," said Christine James, with Housing and Community Development.
The properties that will be torn down are still to be determined, but the agency has budgeted around $550,000 for the houses.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.