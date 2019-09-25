City Council further discusses youth sports complex

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The original presenters for the Lawton Youth Sports Complex were invited back to the council meeting to further discuss progress on the project.
With City Council planning on having a final CIP draft by next council meeting, this big ticket item needed to address a few things like where the park would be located -- and if could Lawton support something so expensive.
Presenters selected an area near 1st and Ferris near Elmer Thomas Park saying it would fit the 85-thousand square foot facility.
It would also allow for 400 plus parking spots, and could be cheaper thanks to already being owned by the city.
One of the presenters was surprised they did not see more positive feedback, given the projected economic benefits.
“Sometimes you have to spend money to make money in another area, so if you spend money here, we have shown that with the growth projected over five years, the place will pay for itself from an operational standpoint," said Brian Henry.
Presenters, including Henry believe the complex will be on the CIP plan when it’s finalized.
In addition to next Tuesday’s CIP workshop, Mayor Booker is adding another meeting on Monday to allow the public to learn more about CIPs.
