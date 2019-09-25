FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: hot and humid weather continues then storm chances return late Friday.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern will continue to favor above average temperatures and eventually the return of storm chances.
Partly cloudy this evening with a stray shower or storm possible in far western and southeastern Texoma. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s by 9PM and low 70s by morning. An area of storms will stay just to our northeast tomorrow morning but it may add more clouds in our area to start the day. Skies should become mostly sunny by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Clouds will build by Friday evening but it will remain hot with highs in the low 90s. Lows in the low 70s. A storm system will bring a chance of scattered storms by late Friday evening into Friday night. The chance will continue into Saturday. A few storms may be severe with threats of quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. On Sunday, expect lots of clouds and another chance of isolated storms. It will remain warm this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Next week, forecast data is not in good agreement. We are pretty certain of warm temperatures Monday through Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Low storm chances are possible but mainly for far western Texoma. By later next week, a strong cold front may move through the area, dropping highs to much cooler levels.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
