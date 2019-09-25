FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: hot and humid weather continues then storm chances return late Friday.

Clouds will build by Friday evening but it will remain hot with highs in the low 90s. Lows in the low 70s. A storm system will bring a chance of scattered storms by late Friday evening into Friday night. The chance will continue into Saturday. A few storms may be severe with threats of quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. On Sunday, expect lots of clouds and another chance of isolated storms. It will remain warm this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.