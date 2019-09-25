LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Our weather is quiet this morning, so as you head out the door don't expect any showers or storms. A lot of the viewing area will stay dry all throughout the day, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible later into the evening hours. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side as well. High temperatures today will be in the lower 90s.
Tomorrow, quiet weather should last all throughout the afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Friday will be a nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90s. Friday evening rain and storm chances return for portions of Texoma as a frontal boundary approaches out of the north. This front will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast through the weekend, with the main round being Saturday morning. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday next week look dry with temperatures in the lower 90s. We are tracking a significant cool down on the way for the middle part of next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
