Fort Cobb boat harassment suspect charged

FORT COBB, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued against a man accused of harassing a pair of college students and damaging their boat at Fort Cobb Lake.
Several charges have been filed against 22-year-old Austin Potts of Arkansas, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to register a vessel and failure to have have proper equipment.
Authorities say he’s one of the two men who confronted the college students in August, harassing them about fishing in the area and rammed his boat into theirs. The other person involved has not been identified.
