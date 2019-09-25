Good Samaritan rewarded with new heating and air unit

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Good Samaritan in Comanche is being rewarded for her good works with a brand new heating and air conditioning unit.
It will be given to Frances Moren for all the volunteering she does around Comanche.
Moren was nominated through Lennox Industries’ Feel the Love program. It allows Lennox dealer, DeHart Air Conditioning out of Duncan to make this gift possible.
“We are very, very thrilled to have someone in our community nominated that we can help with this, because we really want to give back and be able to do this for somebody,” said Sheri Rice, branch manager at DeHart Air Conditioning.
“I didn’t believe it," said Moren. "I didn’t even know anything about it. I’d never even heard of it, but some wonderful people did and thought of me, which I thought was really wonderful.”
DeHart Air Conditioning will be installing a heater, air conditioner, plus a complete new duct system.
Currently, Moren only has one window unit at her home, one that she has had for 25 years.
“It’s going to be a big blessing," said Moren. "I’ve lived in this house for 61 years, but I’ve never lived in a house that had air conditioning in it. So this is going to be a great experience for me and my grand kids that live here.”
Moren does a lot in Comanche, volunteering at Christian Helping Hands, cooking at the senior citizens center five days a week, plus raising two grand children. But, she said everyone in town helps each other.
“I do just a small part of it," said Moren. "Everybody is involved in it.”
Moren credits her faith for providing her blessings.
“God takes care of me," said Moren. "Every time that something comes up it seems like I don’t worry about it. God takes care of it. It just comes around. He always shows up and helps.”
The brand new heating and air unit will be installed on October 5th.
