Great Plains Technology Center hosts voter registration drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday was national voter registration day, and the Great Plains Technology Center held a registration drive to get people ready for upcoming elections.
The marketing and communications coordinator for Great Plains Tech. Center says the goal of the drive was to get as many people registered since Oklahoma has one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the country.
She says they also want people to know that their vote matters.
“Your vote is your voice. there are things that are happening in our country and our city and our county, so it’s really important that your voice is heard. You may not be able to meet one on one with a candidate, but you can vote your concern with your vote," said Teresa Abram/, marketing and communications coordinator for the Great Plains Technology Center.
That registration drive has closed for the day, but you can still register at your county election board or print off registration at https://www.ok.gov/elections/
She says they will likely hold another voter registration drive next year ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
