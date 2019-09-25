Lawton City Council addresses IRS penalty payments.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council made changes to their agenda Tuesday, adding an addendum to deal with penalties owed to the IRS.
The root of this problem stems from the IRS’ audit of the city’s taxes back in 2016, and now the council approved unanimously to pay a little more than $5,700 plus interest.
For an item to be added like this was, it either has to be urgent, or an emergency.
Mayor Stan Booker said this fit in the urgent category, because this payment was due to the IRS Monday, and they didn’t want the city to rack up any extra money waiting for this to make it’s way on the regular agenda.
Because this happened before Mayor Stan Booker began serving as mayor, he said there isn’t much he can said on what the exact issue was, only that it was an oversight issue involving the city staff’s W-2′s.
“I think we are concerned whenever we see anything like this, and the answer is the same whether the number is big or small, have we made the correct changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again," said Mayor Stan Booker.
Mayor Booker said it’s frustrating to focus on things like this, especially when it wasn’t his team’s doing, but with payment now being late, he said it was time to get the money sent back to the IRS.
Mayor Booker said the city is still in the middle of challenging some of the payment, but this portion wasn’t challenged.
