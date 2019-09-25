Marlow cheerleaders to perform at college football bowl game

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - The Marlow High School cheerleading team has been invited to perform at a college football bowl game in Florida later this year.
The team will be performing at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on January 1.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get to go to Florida again, so this might be my one and only chance. I’m excited about that,” said Marlow cheerleader Kearsten Ball.
”Some of these girls will never have this opportunity to travel like this again, maybe until they’re adults and they can take their families or support a team such as this. So it’s a once in a lifetime experience for them to be able to just see a different part of the United States in an event they absolutely love doing,” said Marlow High School cheerleading coach Amy Herchock.
While this might be the only chance some girls will get, for others, it’s their second cheerleading trip to Florida.
"I’m really looking forward to it. I got to go last year and I had the time of my life so I’m really excited to go back again this year,” said Marlow cheerleader Valhana Woods.
The Marlow team earned this opportunity at a cheer camp this summer. At the three-day camp, they learned several cheers and dances. At the end, if they performed them to perfection, they booked their ticket to the Citrus Bowl. While they eventually got good news, it didn’t start out that way.
"At first at cheer camp, we thought we didn’t get our superior because they didn’t hand us the right trophy. I was really bummed because I wasn’t going to be able to go this year,” Ball said.
They’ll be performing on January 1 on live TV, but they still need to raise around $5,000 to make it happen.
"It does take a lot of our time fundraising to get this out of the way. There are deadlines we have to meet to get the money in on time. It is stressful but it’s worth the experience. For one girl not to go, it’s upsetting so as much as you can help, please help,” Woods said. If you want to get involved, you can send donations to Marlow High School, just make sure to put cheerleading in the memo.
