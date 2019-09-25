Multiple businesses in downtown Lawton dealing with break-ins

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A number of businesses in downtown Lawton are having to deal with a string of burglaries and break-ins.
Over the weekend, Viridian Coffee on 2nd street was broken into for the second time this year, the person responsible, breaking in the drive-thru window and getting into the building.
There was nothing in the cash drawer, though, so no money was stolen, but now store owners will have to repair the window.
Besides that, they say this burglary, along with several others in the area, are hurting Lawton’s image.
“It really gives Lawton a bad name. This part of town we’re building it up, we’re working to make it more popular and bring in more people down here, and it’s unfortunate because there are so many people here who love Lawton and they care so much about making it better,” says Viridian Coffee 2nd Street general manager Heather Wheeler.
The nearby Sprint store was also broken into that same night, and in recent months, there have been break-ins at other stores like Shoe Carnival and Family Dollar.
