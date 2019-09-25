580 Rollergirls hold fundraiser for teammate

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The 580 Rollergirls are holding a fundraiser to help one of their teammates get a surgery.
They are collecting aluminum cans to help 580 Rollergirl, MeriDEATH with the cost of a kidney transplant. They will be accepting cans from now until December at Laugh Out Loud and Southwest Barbell and Fitness.
One member said having the community’s support in this means a lot to the team.
“We donate to two charities every season and we do volunteer services every month, so it would be nice to have the community support one of our teammates, just showing that we have each other’s back and the more cans the more money so the less she will have to come out of pocket,” said Chyne Raber.
For other ways to help you can visit their Facebook page.
