Salt of the Earth Ministries to give away thousands of pounds of produce

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thirty-five hundred pounds of fresh produce--that’s is what a Lawton church is blessing the community with Thursday.
Volunteers with Salt of the Earth Ministries spent Wednesday preparing and bagging up cabbage, carrots, red onions, peaches and russet potatoes to hand out to those in need.
As far as food insecurities go, Lawton is a red city within the red state of Oklahoma.
“The Regional Food Bank is apart of the federal Feed America Program and we’re partners with them," said LaTonya McLaughlin, the Church Administrator at Salt of the Earth Ministries. “So, when they looked at the demographics, the statistics for the whole United States, Oklahoma is the hungriest state within the United States. So, now you take the hungriest state within the United States and then you have Lawton, which is the hungriest city within the hungriest state.”
Salt of the Earth Ministries is located on NW 25th St. in Lawton.
Thursday’s produce day at the church will begin at noon and continue until supplies last.
All you need to bring with you is a valid government ID.
