USACI World Finals comes to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Fairgrounds hosted the United States Autosound Competition International world finals for the first time.
The competition brought out car audio enthusiasts to compete in classes ranging from pure raw volume to quality of sound and installation. The sounds can be so loud, they can create a wind.
“They’re insanely loud," said Paul Galanos. "They can do all kinds of damage to the human body. So, there’s a lot of safety involved as much as there is a background on electronics and just the enthusiasm to be able to pull off of the build of the caliber some of these cars that are in here.”
The competitors try to achieve a sound score in decibels that is measured with a microphone. On Sunday, some competitors even attempted to break world records.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.