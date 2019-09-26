Altus Air Force Base Fire Department holds Live Fire Expo

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday night the Altus Air Force Base Fire Department reached out to the community during a Live Fire Expo.
The event was held at the Altus AFB Fire Department Training Grounds. It showcased the capabilities of base fire crews as they combated live fires, highlighting the importance of fire safety and prevention.
Crews even worked with the base’s Wing Commander and Command Chief as honorary firefighters, showing them what they would do in the event of a plane crash.
“This is an opportunity for us to come out in a controlled environment, let people experience what we do in a safe, controlled way so they have a better understanding of why fire safety is important, and how important it is for us to do the job that we do," said Altus AFB Fire Chief, Philip Fourroux.
The expo is a part of the base’s Fire Prevention Week, which features daily events for military personnel, civilians and their families.
