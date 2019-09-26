City of Lawton holds pinning ceremony for new fire chief

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton held a pinning ceremony Wednesday for the new city fire chief.
Raanon Adams takes over for former chief DeWayne Burk.
Adams’ first official day in the role was this Monday, and after his pinning ceremony today, he told 7News that he plans on doing whatever it takes to keep things working smoothly at the Lawton Fire Department.
“The way I’ve always characterized it, the guys who ride in the trucks put out fires, and I put out administrative fires. It’s moving from one administrative issue to the next to keep the department running, and getting the guys the equipment and tools and things they need to keep themselves safe and protect the citizens," says Adams.
Adams has served Lawton for over 20 years, moving up the ranks, and on the union executive board, the state firefighters association, and as deputy fire chief since 2013.
He says he wants to start a citizens fire academy so people can learn more about what firefighters go through on a daily basis.
He says he also plans to put out a strategic plan for the department within the next 100 days.
