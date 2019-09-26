Eagle Scout recognized at See you at the Pole event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning, Lawton Christian School took part in an international event called See You at the Pole.
If you drive by Lawton Christian School, you will notice two new flag poles in the front. This is thanks to Senior and Eagle Scout David Andrews.
He said the idea for the project came from the most fundamental thing he has learned in Boy Scouts which is to fold the American Flag.
“One of the requirements to become an Eagle Scout is that you finish a Eagle Scout project, and that persists of something that benefits you in the community and benefits the community," said Andrews.
Students, staff and the community came together today to pray outside by the flag poles.
“It’s very important that we continue to do this every year because it reminds the students of the power of God and reminds the students of what an awesome nation we have and that we can go around the flag and pray. Pray for our nation as well as our children and all the schools here in Lawton," said Patti Rhea.
Andrews said it took about five weekends to complete the project. It was all made possible through donations.
“It was a really big sigh of relief because I finished and this is probably the biggest hurdle you have to do in Boy Scouts. I hope 50 years from now people can look back and say hey those flag poles look really good, and that’s what I want,” said Andrews.
