Empire schools investigate threat, says there is ‘no real merit’

“Parents and staff, last night administration was informed of a possible threat towards our school. Law-enforcement was notified immediately. The students involved in the incident were interviewed late last night. It was determined that the incident had no real merit. The student involved has no access to weapons or firearms. However we will increase security on campus today. If you choose to not send your child to school today an absence will be recorded but it will be an excused absence. We have no reason to believe that the threat remains. Discipline procedures will be followed for the students involved. If you have any questions please call your building administrator or myself at the superintendents office. Thanks Justin Smith”