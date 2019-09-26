Final preparations underway for 40th annual International Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 40th annual International Festival is happening this weekend in Lawton. It kicks off Friday evening at Elmer Thomas Park. Nearly half of the vendors haven’t set up yet, but that’s not going to be the case long.
Although not all the vendors are there yet, that doesn't mean festival workers haven't been working hard getting everything set up.
Pat Reynolds is the technical director for the International Festival, and he said he’s going to be helping whoever has a problem. He's been working to make sure the festival has sound and runs smoothly for more than 30 years. He also works on getting vendors into their space and marking where they should go, the lighting and the stages.
"I'm the one that gets called to take care of it and vendors,” Reynolds said. “I run into some who have been coming for several years say, 'well I've never heard of you, I've never seen you before' and I go 'have you had any problems? Well, no.' That's why."
Once everything is set up, the festival starts. It's something the whole family can come out and enjoy.
"My favorite part is watching all of the people,” he said. “Seeing everybody come into the festival and having a good time. A lot of people don't know what it takes to put it on and that's ok. It's just fun to walk around and see everybody walking around having a good time."
Many people think about the food when they hear the festival is happening but that's not the only thing it offers. Mike Leal, the Arts Coordinator said they have a little of everything when it comes to performers.
More than 25 performances will be taking the two stages during the three-day event. But, before they take the stage, the festival is going to start with a naturalization ceremony. Eight people are expected to become United States citizens.
"Just knowing the struggles of becoming an American citizen that they have encountered and watching them become an American citizen is just breathtaking,” Leal said. “It's something that everyone should have the opportunity to see."
The festival is going on for three days. It starts on Friday at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. The naturalization ceremony is at 5:45 p.m. On Saturday, it starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.