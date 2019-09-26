First Alert Forecast: Tracking drier weather for parts of Friday

For Friday, skies will stay mostly sunny and highs in the mid 90s. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 15-25mph. It’s not until later Friday night overnight into Saturday that we’ll see another round of showers and storms move through Texoma. Showers and storms linger into Saturday afternoon & evening. For both Friday & Saturday, those storms could be severe. The main threats for both late Friday night and Saturday afternoon/evening include large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.