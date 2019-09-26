First Alert Forecast: Tracking drier weather for parts of Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good afternoon Texoma! It’s almost the weekend and we’re tracking drier weather for the remainder of this evening and parts of Friday as well. For the rest of Thursday, we’ll see highs climb into the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be breezy, gusting out of the south/southeast at 10-20mph. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.
For Friday, skies will stay mostly sunny and highs in the mid 90s. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 15-25mph. It’s not until later Friday night overnight into Saturday that we’ll see another round of showers and storms move through Texoma. Showers and storms linger into Saturday afternoon & evening. For both Friday & Saturday, those storms could be severe. The main threats for both late Friday night and Saturday afternoon/evening include large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
High temperatures all weekend are trending to be in the mid and upper 80s for both Saturday & Sunday with breezy wind conditions continuing, gusting at 15-25mph.
For the start of next week, we’ll see temperatures hold in the 80s with quiet weather expected through Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.
Have a great Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
