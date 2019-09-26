LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking more dry weather on the way for your Thursday afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s north of the Red River, and mid 90s south. That’s due to the winds holding out of the east through most of the morning here in southwest Oklahoma, and out of the south for counties in north central Texas.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 90s. Late tomorrow night will be the next round of showers and storms that will move into Texoma. Those storms could be on the strong to severe side primarily for a wind and hail threat. Isolated storms and showers will linger throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could also be on the strong to severe side primarily for a wind and hail threat as well. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Next week temperatures will likely hold in the upper 80s. Right now quiet weather is expected through Wednesday, but a few rain chances could build in for the ending part of the week. We are also tracking a cooler trend in temperatures through the first week of October.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.