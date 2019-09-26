Tomorrow will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 90s. Late tomorrow night will be the next round of showers and storms that will move into Texoma. Those storms could be on the strong to severe side primarily for a wind and hail threat. Isolated storms and showers will linger throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could also be on the strong to severe side primarily for a wind and hail threat as well. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.