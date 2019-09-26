Medicine Park Aquarium in need of donations to build home for local animals

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center needs your help building a new home for two local animals.
Moriah the Coyote and Bonnie the Bobcat were long-term residents at Fort Sill’s Wildlife Natural Resources facility. However, due to budget cuts, the Fort Sill Wildlife and Fisheries Department was forced to find them a new home. They wanted to keep the two animals in our local area, so Bonnie and Moriah have moved into the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, but roughly $25,000 dollars is needed to build these two beauties a habitat to keep them healthy and happy.
“I think folks that contribute and sponsor exhibits are really adding to the economic development, the tourism and certainly the science education for our kids and quality of life in Southwest Oklahoma,” said Doug Kemper, the Executive Director of Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.
You can make a donation through their go fund me page or you can contact the Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center. All donations are tax deductible and the names of those who donate will be recognized on the exhibit plaque as sponsors.
The new exhibit is expected to open sometime this fall.
