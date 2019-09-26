Medicine Park Aquarium in need of donations to build home for local animals

Moriah the Coyote and Bonnie the Bobcat were long-term residents at Fort Sill’s Wildlife Natural Resources facility. However, due to budget cuts, the Fort Sill Wildlife and Fisheries Department was forced to find them a new home. They wanted to keep the two animals in our local area, so Bonnie and Moriah have moved into the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, but roughly $25,000 dollars is needed to build these two beauties a habitat to keep them healthy and happy.