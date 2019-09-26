OSDH: First Okla. case of vaping related illness reported

Regardless of the investigation, health officials advise strongly against buying e-cigarette and vaping products off the street and modifying products or adding substances not intended by the manufacturer. At no time are e-cigarette or vaping products recommended for use by youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products. There is no safe amount of nicotine exposure, and there is no e-cigarette product or vape device recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a cessation device.