UPDATE: Superintendent speaks about Empire Public School threat

EMPIRE, Okla. (TNN) - The superintendent of Empire Public Schools says school is going on as normal on Thursday after an alleged threat was made on Wednesday.
Superintendent Justin Smith says around 9 p.m. Wednesday, they were alerted to comments made by one of their students about school shootings. Smith said the student’s comments cited nothing specific about Empire or any other schools, saying it was just a general comment about school shootings. But Smith said that comment was enough that they wanted to investigate and ensure there wasn’t something being planned.
They immediately contacted the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department, who began an investigation. Smith said around 2 a.m. on Thursday, they received a call from the sheriff’s department, who had spoken with the student who made the alleged threat, and the students who he had allegedly made it to.
Smith said the sheriff’s department alerted them that they did not believe it to be a viable threat and that they had not found any firearms on the student or in his home. Smith said they believed it was a case of a student bragging about something or simply making an idle threat.
Smith said the sheriff’s department told him there were no grounds for criminal charges, but that there would be punishment through the school. Smith said they will follow their policy when punishing the student, and that he expects them to levy the maximum punishment allowed per their policies.
Parents were notified of the alleged threat Thursday morning. Smith said they would have liked to have let parents know earlier, but they could not do that because they didn’t even know the result of the investigation until early this morning. To ensure everyone was comfortable at school today, Smith said they had sheriff’s deputies on campus this morning.
